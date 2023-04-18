Buzzing Stocks: Angel One, Jubilant FoodWorks, ZEE, 3i Infotech, Hathway Cable & others in news today

1/22 Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have picked up Rs 640 crore of shares in the media and entertainment company through open market transactions. Segantii India Mauritius has bought 90.19 lakh shares, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.58 crore shares, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI purchased 64.2 lakh shares in Zee at an average price of Rs 204.5 per share. However, OFI Global China Fund LLC has exited the company by selling entire 4.91 crore shares at same average price, amounting to Rs 1,004.34 crore.

2/22 Results on April 18: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on April 18. Tata Coffee, Schaeffler India, CRISIL, Seacoast Shipping Services, Accelya Solutions India, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, and Vivanta Industries will also release their quarterly numbers today.

3/22 Angel One: The retail stock broking house has recorded a 30.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore on strong topline as well as operating performance. Consolidated revenue at Rs 825.7 crore for the quarter grew by 21.3 percent, while on the operating front, EBITDA increased by 30% YoY to Rs 385 crore with margin expansion of 310 bps at 46.6% in Q4FY23. The board has approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share, and appointed Amit Majumdar as Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives, with effect from April 17.

4/22 Jubilant FoodWorks: Coca-Cola India has acquired 15% equity stake in Hashtag Loyalty, the associate company of Jubilant Foodworks, for Rs 104.68 crore. Hashtag Loyalty has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement with Coca-Cola India. Accordingly, the Jubilant's stake in Hashtag has reduced from 35% to 29.75%.

5/22 Avalon Technologies: The electronic manufacturing services company will make its debut on the bourses on April 18. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 436 per share.

6/22 Subex: Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan has requested for early retirement from the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the software company. Vinod Kumar, who have spent 25 years at Subex, was supposed to retire on March 31, 2024. The board has accepted the request and Vinod Kumar will continue as MD & CEO of the company till May 1, 2023.

7/22 Hathway Cable & Datacom: The internet services provider has posted consolidated loss of Rs 14.62 crore for quarter ended March FY23, impacted by tepid growth in topline and lower operating performance. Profit in Q4FY22 was at Rs 28.35 crore. Revenue grew by 2.4% YoY to Rs 459.6 crore, while EBITDA in Q4 dropped 31.9% to Rs 63.1 crore with margin declining 690 bps compared to year-ago period. The board has approved an appointment of Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as CEO of the company.

8/22 Kolte-Patil Developers: The board of directors of the company has given an approval for allotment of 20,650 non-convertible debentures to Marubeni Corporation, Japan for Rs 206.50 crore. The funds raised from this issuance will be utilized towards general corporate purposes of the company.

9/22 Network18 Media and Investments: The company has posted consolidated net loss of Rs 36.8 crore for quarter ended March FY23 against profit of Rs 61.9 crore. Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 1,483.7 crore for the quarter against Rs 1,621.1 crore in same period last year. It has strong operating performance across segments, with TV viewership share increasing for both News and Entertainment networks. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

10/22 TV18 Broadcast: The company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 35.2 crore for March FY23 quarter against Rs 144 crore in corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,405.9 crore, compared to Rs 1,496.2 crore revenue reported in same quarter previous fiscal. The company has strong operating performance as TV viewership share increased for both News and Entertainment networks. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

11/22 Quick Heal Technologies: The software company has posted consolidated loss of Rs 6.64 crore for quarter ended March FY23, against profit of Rs 28 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue plunged 52.5% YoY to Rs 49.3 crore in Q4FY23.

12/22 3i Infotech: The IT company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Indian Oil Corporation, for managed services contract. This is a part of contract renewal in the new financial year. The total contract value is Rs 16.29 crore for a period of 3 years.

13/22 JTL Industries: As a part of internal re-organisation, the board has accepted the resignation of Sanjeev Vaid as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 17, and has appointed Dhruv Singla, who is currently a Whole Time Director, as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect.

14/22 Samvardhana Motherson International: The company said the board has approved to acquire additional 30% stake of Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech (YMAT) from Youngshin Components Co Ltd, Korea. Post completion of the transaction, the company will hold 80% of equity share capital of YMAT and accordingly YMAT will become subsidiary of the company.

15/22 Goa Carbon: The calcined petroleum coke manufacturer has resumed operations at its Bilaspur unit.

16/22 Dredging Corporation of India: The board of directors of the company has approved an appointment of T K Ramachandran as Chairman of the company for six months with effect from April 1. T K is currently the Chairperson of V O Chidamabaranar Port Authority.

17/22 IIFL Finance: The board of directors will meet on April 26 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches on an annual basis through private placement. The company will also announce standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on same day.

18/22 Bank of Maharashtra: The public sector lender has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 10 bps across tenures, with effect from April 15.

19/22 Indo Rama Synthetics (India): Operations of the company are partially affected due to temporary stoppage of production as one of the Contract Labour Union has announced strike. The company is in continuous discussion with the concerned contract labour union to resolve the issue amicably as soon as possible.

20/22 Vipul Organics: The board of directors of the company will meet on April 21 to consider the raising of funds by way of preferential issue for business expansion and to meet the working capital requirements.

21/22 Poonawalla Fincorp: High networth individual Sanjay Chamria has sold 83 lakh equity shares or 1.08% stake in the non-banking finance company via open market transaction, at an average price of Rs 290 per share, amounting to Rs 240.7 crore.