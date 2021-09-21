MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: SBI Cards, Adani Ports, Hindustan Copper and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Anant Raj Global | JMVD Financial Advisors LLP sold 25,55,783 equity shares in the company at Rs 44.8 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
SBI Cards: CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia to sell 3.2 crore shares (3.4% stake). Indicated price band Rs 1,021-1,072 per share. To raise $443 million at lower end of price range.
Kolte - Patil Developers | PGIM India Mutual Fund bought 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 314.36 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Hindustan Copper: Government sells 6.35% stake in company via OFS reducing stake to 66.40%.
Adani Ports: CCI approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by the company.
Glenmark Pharma: The company received US FDA nod for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, used on skin to Treat acne.
Cadila Healthcare: Zydus enters into agreement with Ingrace to sell Mifegest and Cytolog.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company said it has not got any information from the government for selling its shares through OFS mechanism.
HCL Technologies: The company signed 5-year deal with MKS Instruments for digital and cloud services.
Visa Steel | Vikasa India EIF I Fund acquired 57.9 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 10.25 per share, whereas LTS Investment Fund was the seller in the deal, selling same number of shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Windlas Biotech | Kuber India Fund sold 1,13,468 equity shares in the company at Rs 379.73 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Kitex Garments | The company has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Government for investing Rs 2,406 crore in Telangana.
Websol Energy System | Sumit Kumar Shaw, Chief Financial Officer has tendered resignation.
Universal Autofoundry | The company on October 1 will consider the issue of bonus shares, and migration from BSE SME Segment to the Main Board of BSE.
The Mandhana Retail Ventures | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold additional 98,094 equity shares in the company on September 17 and September 20, reducing shareholding to 10.32 percent from 10.77 percent earlier.
Action Construction Equipment | The company launched its Qualified Institutions Placement for fund raising. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 254.55 per share for the offer.
