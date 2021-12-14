Buzzing Stocks: Anand Rathi Wealth, Vedanta, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Anand Rathi Wealth | The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 14. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 550 per share.

Agro Phos India | Societe Generale sold 1.02 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 24.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Beardsell | Promoter Anumolu Bharat sold 2,51,760 equity shares in the company at Rs 13.87 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Computer Age Management Services | Great Terrain Investment sold 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,752.09 on the NSE, and 15 lakh shares at Rs 2,751.79 on the BSE, however, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 6 lakh shares at Rs 2,750 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PB Fintech | The company approved incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary to carry on the business of an Account Aggregator (AA). The AA has to be licenced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The incorporation will leverage the facility without external dependency on another Account Aggregators for information gathering, cost saving / revenue housing and offer seamless solutions.

SecureKloud Technologies | Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA, a step-down subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, has acquired DevCool Inc., USA, an electronic health record (EHR) focused healthcare IT and managed services company.

Devyani International | The company approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of subsidiaries Devyani Food Street and Devyani Airport Services (Mumbai) with itself.

Shalby | Prahlad Rai Inani has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company.

Shah Alloys | Income Tax Department carried out search operation at various locations of the company during the period from December 8 till December 11, 2021.

Stove Kraft | ICRA retained company's long term rating to A- and short term rating at A2+, but revised outlook to Positive from Stable.

Greenlam Industries | The company announced prominent plans for a fast-tracked expansion, and investment of Rs 950 crore over a period of 2-3 years, towards setting up of third laminate plant and foray into plywood and particle board business.

Vedanta | The company has taken steps to settle all disputes related to imposition of retrospective tax and accordingly has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal retrospective tax dispute with the government.

Wipro | The company launched Wipro VisionEDGE, to expand its sports, retail, transportation, and entertainment offerings.

Ircon International | The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for construction of 4 by 6 lane green fields Ludhiana Rupnagar NH205 K road project under BMP in Punjab on hybrid annuity mode. The value of the project is approximately Rs 1,107 crore, and the completion period of the project is 2 years.