Buzzing Stocks | Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Great Eastern Shipping Company, others in news today

Ami Organics | Investor Plutus Wealth Management LLP has sold 2 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at Rs 885 per equity share on the BSE.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | Investor Karakoram has offloaded 72,94,115 equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 425.75 per share. This is a 7.1 percent stake of the total paid up capital. However, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired 20,35,857 equity shares, Destinations Int EQ Fund A Series of Brinker Capital Destinations Trust bought 8,94,610 equity shares, and Wasatch Advisors Inc through its funds (Wasatch Emerging India Fund and Wasatch International Opportunities Fund) purchased 40.1 lakh equity shares in the company. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 425.75 per share

Great Eastern Shipping Company | The firm said its subsidiary Greatship (India) has contracted to sell its 2010 built R-class Platform supply vessel 'Greatship Rohini' for scrapping. Greatship Rohini had suffered damage due to a fire incident on board in February 2021. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer in Q4 FY22.

Natco Pharma | The pharma company launched its first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules), in the US market. These capsules are available in 5mg, 1Omg, l5mg, and 25mg strengths. The drug is used for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

Metro Brands | The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share on its face value of Rs 5 each for FY22. The record date has been fixed as March 19 for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

NLC India | The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

KCL Infra Projects | The company said its board members have approved fund raising up to Rs 48 crore through Rights issue.

Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) | The firm has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of one fully paid up equity share for every one share held. This is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Arihant Superstructures | Deepak Lohia has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The company has already searched for Rajendra Pawar to take the position of CFO. The proposal will be kept in the next board meeting for CFO appointment.

Sun TV Network | The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.