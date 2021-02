Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Cadila Healthcare | The group company will buy Cyprium Therapeutics' product to treat menkes disease.

Nureca | The company will debut on bourses on February 25, the final issue price has been fixed at Rs 400 per share.

Piramal Enterprises | Subsidiary Piramal Pharma completed the acquisition of Convergence Chemicals.

Monte Carlo Fashions | Kanchi Investments reduced stake in the company to 3.86 percent from 8.89 percent earlier via open market sale.

Ladderup Finance | Promoter entity Quiet Enterprises LLP increased stake in the company to 31.35 percent from 29.91 percent earlier via open market transaction.

PNB Gilts | The company appointed Chandra Prakash, Chief Manager - Punjab National Bank, as Chief Financial Officer.

Dredging Corporation of India | The company signed the historical MoU to construct first ever trailing suction hopper dredger in Indian Shipyard for the first time in Republic India with Cochin Shipyard.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial acquired 50,000 shares in the company, increasing stake to 15.69 percent.

Dollar Industries | The commercial paper amounting to Rs 50 crore has been redeemed on February 24, after making payment on due date.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road Private Limited successfully completed concession period of Thane Ghodbunder BOT Project on February 23 and handed over the project to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Affle India | Promoter Affle Holdings Pte Ltd increased stake in the company to 46.84 percent from 48.05 percent earlier, via open market transaction.

Axis Bank | IRDAI has given its formal approval for the acquisition of up to 12 percent stake in Max Life Insurance by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, Axis Capital & Axis Securities (together Axis Entities). The IRDAI approval was an integral step in this long-awaited joint venture transaction which was first announced in April 2020.