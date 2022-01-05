Buzzing Stocks: Affle India, Hatsun Agro Product, IndiaMART InterMESH and others in news today

Affle India | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund acquired 1,05,739 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,194.25 per share, however, Malabar India Fund Limited FDI was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

Hatsun Agro Product | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund bought 1,12,685 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,262.15 per share, however, Malabar India Fund Limited (a hedge fund run by New York-based Sumeet Nagar) was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

IndiaMART InterMESH | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund purchased 15,365 equity shares in the company at Rs 6,574.15 per share, however, Malabar Select Fund was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

La Opala Rg | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund acquired 2,33,428 equity shares in the company at Rs 430.65 per share, however, Malabar India Fund Limited was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

Newgen Software Technologies | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund bought 1,71,999 equity shares in the company at Rs 585.75 per share, however, Malabar India Fund Limited was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

Saregama India | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund purchased 18,773 equity shares in the company at Rs 5,388.9 per share, however, Malabar India Fund Limited was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

Go Fashion India | SBI Funds Management acquired 0.85 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on January 3, increasing shareholding in the company to 5.43 percent from 4.57 percent earlier.

Jyoti | Finquest Financial Solutions sold 0.69 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding in the company to 10.46 percent from 11.15 percent earlier.

Shree Cement | CARE has reaffirmed rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

GAIL India | GAIL acquired equity stake of 26 percent held by IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). OTPC owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.

Thermax | The company has concluded an order of Rs 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their two units of 500 MW capacity each in Uttar Pradesh.

Gennex Laboratories | The board of directors of the company decided to make Deccan Remedies (Deccan) as a subsidiary company by acquiring additional 6.73 percent equity Shares, from the Existing promoter Shareholders group. And in turn the company will hold 51 percent equity shares of the Deccan.

Navneet Education | CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to AA/stable, from AA+/Negative.

Lakshmi Machine Works | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.05 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 5.45 percent from 7.5 percent earlier.