Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Adani Wilmar, TVS Motor and others in news today

Results on February 8 | Bharti Airtel, IRCTC, Bata India, Jindal Steel & Power, Bajaj Electricals, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma, Borosil Renewables, Data Patterns (India), Endurance Technologies, Escorts, Glenmark Life Sciences, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, HeidelbergCement India, Indraprastha Gas, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, J Kumar Infraprojects, JK Paper, Kolte-Patil Developers, Latent View Analytics, Mahanagar Gas, NCC, NMDC, Praj Industries, Redington (India), RITES, Stove Kraft, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) will release quarterly earnings on February 8.

Adani Wilmar | The company will make its debut on the bourses on February 8. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 230 per share.

TVS Motor Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

NALCO | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 830.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 239.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,773.2 crore from Rs 2,378.7 crore YoY.

JM Financial | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 260.7 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 250.1 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 951.93 crore from Rs 884.81 crore YoY.

RSWM | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 51.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 30.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 1,001 crore from Rs 721 crore YoY.

Shankara Building Products | Amansa Holding Private Limited sold 4.65 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 556.13 per share on the NSE, 7,51,412 equity shares at Rs 550.31 per share on the NSE, 1.35 lakh shares at Rs 550.19 per share on the BSE, and 6,33,253 shares at Rs 550.34 per share on the BSE, however, Rajasthan Global Securities acquired 1,14,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 550 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Eros International Media | Quant Capital Holdings acquired 10,58,045 equity shares in the company at Rs 25.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | Investor Siddappa Veerappa Hagaragi sold 10.7 lakh shares in the company at Rs 21.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tata Steel Long Products: Board meeting on February 10 to consider proposal for raising funds.

Sansera Engineering | The company recorded lower profit at Rs 23.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 50.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 485.4 crore from Rs 492 crore YoY.

S H Kelkar and Company | The company reported lower profit at Rs 32.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 35.3 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 399.2 crore from Rs 378 crore YoY.

Castrol India | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 758.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 582.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 4,192.1 crore from Rs 2,996.9 crore YoY.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | The company reported lower profit at Rs 13.4 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 16.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue declined to Rs 49.5 crore from Rs 64.8 crore YoY.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering | The company clocked lower profit at Rs 1.56 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 19.26 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 470.4 crore from Rs 458.3 crore YoY.

Biocon: The company received US FDA approval for its ANDA for Posaconazole delayed-release tablets.

Strides Pharma: The company board to consider raising funds via securities on February 10.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals | The company reported lower profit at Rs 150.3 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 156.5 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue rose to Rs 815.9 crore from Rs 791.8 crore YoY.

Paisalo Digital | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 26 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 22.2 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 101.4 crore from Rs 86.4 crore YoY.

MM Forgings | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 29.4 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 15.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 293.1 crore from Rs 223 crore YoY.

Borosil | The company reported higher profit at Rs 25.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 21.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 260 crore from Rs 205.2 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless | The company clocked sharply higher profit at Rs 371.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 151.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,368.4 crore from Rs 3,451.9 crore YoY.