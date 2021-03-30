Buzzing Stocks | Adani Transmission, JSW Steel and others that will be in focus today

Healthcare Global Enterprises | Promoter entity Aceso Company Pte Ltd acquired 46,83,177 equity shares in Healthcare Global at a price of Rs 184.99 per share. However, Sundaram BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund sold 9,26,885 equity shares in the company and Sundaram BNP Paribas Mutual Fund - SUNDARAM BNP Paribas Midcap sold 30,10,440 equity shares at Rs 185 per share, the bulk deals data on March 26 showed. This news came in after market hours on March 26. The stock closed 7.29 percent higher at Rs 185.40 on March 26.

Adani Transmission | The company has signed definitive agreements with Essel Infraprojects for acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission (WKTL). As per the agreement, WKTL will develop, operate, and maintain transmission lines aggregating to around 1,750 ckt km. The two significant, 765 kV inter-state transmission lines link Warora to Warangal and Chilakaluripeta to Kurnool via Hyderabad, with a new 765/400 kV sub-station at Warangal, which shall be built & operated as a part of the agreement. The stock closed 4.25 percent higher at Rs 869 on March 26.

Mukand | Mukand completed the transfer of approximately 55 acres of surplus leasehold land at Thane to NTT Global Data Centers Nav2 for Rs 801.51 crore. The funds will be utilised for debt repayment. Also, the company will complete the second and final tranche of sale of shares worth approximately Rs 500 crore in the joint venture, Mukand Sumi Special Steel, to Jamnalal Sons in April. As a result, the total finance cost have reduced substantially and is expected to be further brought down in the coming years. The stock closed 3.49 percent higher at Rs 57.80 on March 26.

Minda Industries |The company's board approved the expansion plans in its two businesses i.e. Four Wheel (4W) Lighting and 4W Alloy Wheel, considering the improved market scenario and increased demand, wherein the said businesses have been operating at near capacity. The stock closed 0.27 percent lower at Rs 541.65 on March 26. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 612.35 on February 11, 2021, and a low of Rs 218.90 on March 30, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 14,729.02 crore.

Vascon Engineers | Vascon Engineers has received letter of acceptance amounting to Rs 515.63 crore from Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department for establishment of new medical colleges. The work has to be completed within 18 months from the date of receipt of letter of acceptance. The stock closed 5.97 percent higher at Rs 18.65 on March 26. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 21.25 on March 15, 2021, and a low of Rs 6.02 on March 30, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 339.68 crore.

JSW Steel | JSW Shipping & Logistics (JSLPL) has converted the optionally convertible debentures held in Piombino Steel (PSL) into equity shares of PSL. Pursuant to the conversion, JSLPL holds 51% equity in PSL and JSW Steel holds 49% equity in PSL. JSLPL and the company will jointly control and manage Bhushan Power & Steel through PSL. The stock closed 1.58 percent higher at Rs 444.95 on March 26. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 452.30 on March 26, 2021, and a low of Rs 132.50 on April 3, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,07,554.22 crore.

Safari Industries | Non-promoter entity Investcorp Private Equity Fund II held 5.88% equity stake in Safari Industries post preferential allotment. The stock closed 0.28 percent lower at Rs 615.50 on March 26. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 726.25 on March 16, 2021, and a low of Rs 315.55 on May 29, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,377.89 crore.

Lumax Industries | Lumax Industries approved capital expenditure amounting up to Rs 80 crore for setting up of new manufacturing unit(s) in Sanand, Gujarat to cater to the orders received from MG Motors and other customers. The total capex will be funded by mix of debt and internal accruals and peak annualized turnover is expected to be approximately Rs 150 crore post commissioning. The project is expected to be operational by Q3 FY22. The stock closed 1.08 percent higher at Rs 1,582.55 on March 26. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,750 on March 5, 2021, and a low of Rs 751.05 on March 27, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,479.33 crore.

Aarti Drugs |ICRA assigned credit rating as A1+ for company's commercial paper of Rs 90 crore and AA-/Stable rating to company's long term term loan of $15.0 million. The stock closed 0.17 percent lower at Rs 714.35 on March 26. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,025 on October 8, 2020, and a low of Rs 116.25 on March 26, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 6,657.74 crore.