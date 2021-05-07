Buzzing Stocks: Adani Power, HDFC, UltraTech Cement and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 7: Housing Development Finance Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Dabur India, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Duncan Engineering, EIH, Great Eastern Shipping, Glance Finance, Godrej Agrovet, Grindwell Norton, Indo-City Infotech, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Navin Fluorine International, Nitta Gelatin India, Pioneer Distilleries, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power, R Systems International, Sacheta Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, Sutlej Textiles & Industries, Tanfac Industries, and Yash Trading & Finance.

Tata Consumer Products: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 53.9 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 76.49 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,037.22 crore from Rs 2,405.03 crore YoY.

Aurionpro Solutions: Aurionpro exited from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cyber security business, is valued at a consideration of $9.6 million.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 71.29 lakh equity shares in the company (2.03% of paid up equity), raising stake in the company to 7.06% from 5.03% earlier.

Adani Transmission: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 238.42 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 94.30 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,726.61 crore from Rs 3,186.96 crore YoY.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 72.27 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.81 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 607.1 crore from Rs 460.92 crore YoY.

Raymond: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 56.45 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 68.25 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,365.66 crore from Rs 1,278.65 crore YoY.

Century Textiles & Industries: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 8.41 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 82.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 839.39 crore from Rs 786.21 crore YoY.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: The company has entered into the Debenture Trust Deed to raise Rs 700 crore from the investors led by Allianz Global Investors and AMP Capital out of which a sum of Rs 550 crore has already been funded by the investors.

Cupid: The company has received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation for supply of 'COVID – 19 Antigen based rapid test kits' worth Rs 10.50 crore.

Zensar Technologies: UK-based FinTech Infinity Circle selected Zensar for end-to-end development of its next-gen wealth management platform.

Blue Star: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 67.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 8.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,611.56 crore from Rs 1,299.36 crore YoY.

Praj Industries: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 52.01 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.86 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 567.1 crore from Rs 296.29 crore YoY.