Buzzing Stocks | Adani Ports, Tata Motors, PC Jeweller and others in news today

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9

Sandip Das

READ MORE

: Adani Ports and Gadot Group has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company from the government of Israel. The consortium had won the bid for HPC, at an offer price of $1.18 billion, during July 2022. The concession period of the port is up to 2054.: During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as against Rs 600.18 crore a year back, indicating a growth of more than 38%. It has also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.: The company has increased its distillery capacity (ethanol) from 150 KLPD to 250 KLPD at Barkartpur plant. Considering the government's policy and increased demand for ethanol at national level, it has decided to increase the distillery capacity. It has also increased the cane crushing capacity from 23,750 TCD to 26,200 TCD.: Subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has completed the acquisition of Sanand property and the VM plant and machinery of Ford India. Both companies had executed a Unit Transfer Agreement in August 2022 for acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand, Gujarat, for Rs 725.7 crore.: The public sector lender has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 35 bps across tenors. The rate hike will be effective from January 12.: The company has received order from United Nations Population Fund for supply of male condom and water based lubricant worth Rs 5.21 crore. The said order will be executed by June 2023.: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold further 7.94 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 46 per share, however, Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi bought 8.24 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 45.88 per share. In previous session, Rekha Jhunjhunwala had sold 1.35 lakh shares of Bilcare.: Citrine Fund has sold 40.10 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 62.30 per share. However, Mercantile Ventures bought 40 lakh shares at same price.: The stock will be in focus as the Board of Directors of the company will be meeting on January 27 to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares and issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.