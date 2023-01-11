English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Buzzing Stocks | Adani Ports, Tata Motors, PC Jeweller and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Sandip Das
    January 11, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports and Gadot Group completes acquisition of Haifa Port Company from Israel government. Adani Ports and Gadot Group has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company from the Government of Israel. The consortium had won the bid for HPC, at an offer price of $1.18 billion, during July 2022. The concession period of the port is up to 2054.
    1/9
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports and Gadot Group has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company from the government of Israel. The consortium had won the bid for HPC, at an offer price of $1.18 billion, during July 2022. The concession period of the port is up to 2054.
    PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller clocks 38% growth in domestic turnover for Q3FY23. During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as compared to the turnover of Rs 600.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, indicating a growth of more than 38%. It has also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.
    2/9
    PC Jeweller: During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as against Rs 600.18 crore a year back, indicating a growth of more than 38%. It has also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.
    Uttam Sugar Mills: Uttam Sugar Mills increases distillery, cane crushing capacities. The company has increased its distillery capacity (ethanol) from 150 KLPD to 250 KLPD at Barkartpur plant. Considering the government's policy and increased demand for ethanol at national level, it has decided to increase the distillery capacity. It has also increased the cane crushing capacity from 23,750 TCD to 26,200 TCD.
    3/9
    Uttam Sugar Mills: The company has increased its distillery capacity (ethanol) from 150 KLPD to 250 KLPD at Barkartpur plant. Considering the government's policy and increased demand for ethanol at national level, it has decided to increase the distillery capacity. It has also increased the cane crushing capacity from 23,750 TCD to 26,200 TCD.
    Tata Motors: Tata Motors subsidiary completes acquisition of Ford India's Sanand plant. Subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has completed the acquisition of Sanand property and the VM plant and machinery of Ford India. Both companies had executed a Unit Transfer Agreement in August 2022 for acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand, Gujarat, for Rs 725.7 crore.
    4/9
    Tata Motors: Subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has completed the acquisition of Sanand property and the VM plant and machinery of Ford India. Both companies had executed a Unit Transfer Agreement in August 2022 for acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand, Gujarat, for Rs 725.7 crore.
    Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by up to 35 bps. The public sector lender has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 35 bps across tenors. The rate hike will be effective from January 12.
    5/9
    Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 35 bps across tenors. The rate hike will be effective from January 12.
    Cupid: Cupid bags order from United Nations Population Fund. The company has received order from United Nations Population Fund for supply of male condom and water based lubricant worth Rs 5.21 crore. The said order will be executed by June 2023.
    6/9
    Cupid: The company has received order from United Nations Population Fund for supply of male condom and water based lubricant worth Rs 5.21 crore. The said order will be executed by June 2023.
    Bilcare: Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloads shares worth Rs 3.65 crore in Bilcare. Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold further 7.94 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 46 per share, however, Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi bought 8.24 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 45.88 per share. In previous session, Rekha Jhunjhunwala had sold 1.35 lakh shares of Bilcare.
    7/9
    Bilcare: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold further 7.94 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 46 per share, however, Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi bought 8.24 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 45.88 per share. In previous session, Rekha Jhunjhunwala had sold 1.35 lakh shares of Bilcare.
    Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers: Citrine Fund sells nearly Rs 25 crore shares in Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals. Citrine Fund has sold 40.10 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 62.30 per share. However, Mercantile Ventures bought 40 lakh shares at same price.
    8/9
    Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers: Citrine Fund has sold 40.10 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 62.30 per share. However, Mercantile Ventures bought 40 lakh shares at same price.
    Captain Pipes: Captain Pipes to consider stock split, bonus issue on January 27. The stock will be in focus as the Board of Directors of the company will be meeting on January 27 to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares and issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.
    9/9
    Captain Pipes: The stock will be in focus as the Board of Directors of the company will be meeting on January 27 to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares and issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 07:16 am