    Buzzing Stocks | Adani Ports, PNB, Wipro and others in news today

    Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST
    Results on May 11: Adani Ports, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Petronet LNG, Balaji Amines, Birla Corporation, HSIL, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kennametal India, KSB, Lakshmi Machine Works, Lloyds Steels Industries, NCC, Skipper, Prism Johnson, Relaxo Footwears, Sagar Cements, SKF India, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Century Enka, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and DIC India will release quarterly earnings on May 11.
    Wipro: The IT services company has extended its strategic agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crédit Agricole Group, to support its IT infrastructure transformation.
    Cipla: The pharma company reported a 10 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 370.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower operating income and impairment loss with respect to investment in associate company Avenue Therapeutics Inc. Revenue during the quarter grew by 14.2 percent to Rs 5,260.33 crore compared to year-ago period, while EBITDA fell 6 percent to Rs 750 crore in the same period.
    Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator posted consolidated loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed compared to loss of Rs 7,230.9 crore in previous quarter, supported by higher operating income and ARPU. Revenue during the quarter at Rs 10,239.50 crore increased by 5.4 percent QoQ aided by tariff hikes taken in November 2021, with 24.38 crore subscribers as of March 2022. EBITDA grew by 22 percent QoQ to Rs 4,649 crore and margin improved by 610 bps QoQ to 45.4 percent in Q4FY22 with average revenue per user rising by Rs 9 sequentially to Rs 124 during the quarter.
    G R Infraprojects: Subsidiary GR Ujjain Badnawar Highway has executed Concession Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India, for road project in Madhya Pradesh.
    MTAR Technologies: The company has approved the acquisition of shares of Gee Pee Aerospace & Defence, an MSME company, for Rs 8.82 crore. This acquisition is expected to provide a wide array of benefits under MSME category including the increased potential of entering into offset partnership with global OEMs as foreign partners get an offset credit of up to 1.5 multiple on Indian content.
    Torrent Power: The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 487.4 crore in Q4FY22 against profit of Rs 398 crore in same period last year impacted by additional impairment charge of Rs 1,300 crore with respect to DGEN Mega Power Project. Revenue from operations grew by 21 percent YoY to Rs 3,744 crore in Q4FY22 and EBITDA increased by 15 percent YoY to Rs 1,088 crore during the same quarter.
    Gulshan Polyols: The company has signed and executed a contract with Meghna Pulp & Paper Mills, received on May 9. It will supply GCC, GCC coating plant, vibrator separating machine with standard accessories including motor, conveyor, panel etc. and spare parts for GCC & GCC coated machine to Meghna Pulp.
    Max Financial Services: The company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 8,962 crore in Q4FY22, which is 8 percent lower than previous year, due to lower investment income. Excluding investment income, the consolidated revenues grew 12 percent. Consolidated profit at Rs 144 crore, up 106 percent from Rs 70 crore in the year-ago period.
    Gujarat Gas: The company clocked a 27.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 444.4 crore in quarter ended March 2022 despite higher input cost, led by strong topline and operating income. Revenue surged 36.5 percent to Rs 4,773.4 crore during the same period.
    Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 19.17 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 84.5 percent compared to Rs 123.6 crore in same period last year, impacted by higher input cost and tepid revenue growth. Revenue grew by 5.3 percent to Rs 1,536.60 crore YoY during the quarter. The quarter witnessed impact in terms of demand for decorative on steep price increase towards end of Q3FY22.
    Neuland Laboratories: The company recorded a 26 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 21.8 crore in Q4FY22 driven by higher operating income. EBITDA grew by 52.3 percent to Rs 38.87 crore and revenue increased by 4.6 percent to Rs 255.87 crore during the same period.
    Welspun India: The company reported a 62 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 51.25 crore in quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower operating income, lower other income, and tepid topline growth. Revenue grew by 4.3 percent to Rs 2,227 crore and EBITDA increased by 29.3 percent to Rs 226.5 crore during the same period.
    Electrosteel Castings: The company clocked a 67.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 113 crore in March 2022 quarter on healthy growth in topline and operating income. Revenue increased by 28.2 percent to Rs 1,577 crore and EBITDA grew by 30.6 percent to Rs 217.33 crore during the same period.
