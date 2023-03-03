Buzzing Stocks: Adani Group stocks, Titagarh Wagons, M&M Financial, others in news today

1/10

Sandip Das

: Promoter entity has offloaded over 3% stake in Adani Enterprises; Goldman Sachs, GQG Partners buy over 2% shares. SB Adani Family Trust sold 3.87 crore shares in Adani Enterprises via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,410.86 per share, amounting to more than Rs 5,460 crore. However, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund acquired 90.22 lakh equity shares, and Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 1.51 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,408.25 per share, which were total worth over Rs 3,403 crore.: SB Adani Family Trust offloaded 5.56 crore equity shares in Adani Green Energy via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 504.6 per share, amounting to Rs 2,805.6 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought more than 2.25 crore equity shares in the company and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund purchased 1.38 crore shares at an average price of Rs 504.6 per share, which were total worth Rs 1,833.6 crore.: Promoter entity SB Adani Family Trust has sold 8.86 crore equity shares in the logistics company through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 596.2 per share, amounting to Rs 5,282.33 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 3.87 crore shares, and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 2.04 crore shares in Adani Ports, at same average price, which were worth more than Rs 3,527.7 crore.: Promoter entity SB Adani Family Trust has offloaded 2.84 crore equity shares in power transmission company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 668.4 per share, amounting to Rs 1,898.25 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund acquired 82.15 lakh shares and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund purchased 88.92 lakh shares in the company at same average price, which were worth Rs 1,143.5 crore.: Consortium of Titagarh Wagons and BHEL has emerged as the second lowest bidder for manufacturing-cum-maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including up-gradate of the government manufacturing units and trainset depots. The total quantity is 200 trainsets and L2 is eligible to get 80 trainsets. The quote of L1 bidder is Rs 120 crore per Trainset.: The non-banking finance company estimated the total disbursement of approximately Rs 4,185 crore for February 2023, a 53% growth over February 2022. The loan book in February 2023 grew further by 1.5% over January 2023. The collection efficiency was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022. The gross stage 3 as at February end is maintained at similar levels compared to January 2023, while gross stage 2 has seen further improvement sequentially. The Company continued to hold adequate liquidity buffer which covers around 3 months' funds requirement.: The oil retailer has raised Rs 1,650 crore via non-convertible taxable debentures on private placement basis. The company will utilise these funds for refinancing of existing borrowings and/or capital expenditure, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business.: The board of directors of the pharma company will be meeting on March 8 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares.: The state-owned manganese ore producer has announced production of 1.31 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in February 2023, a 10% growth over the same period last year. Manganese ore sales at 1.32 lakh tonnes during the month increased by 19% YoY.: The board has approved the fund raising of Rs 125 crore via issue of 12,500 non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in domestic market in three tranches. The funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. The issue of commercial papers in domestic market on private placement basis has been deferred for consideration at an appropriate time.