Buzzing Stocks | Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp and others in news today

: Britannia will be in focus ahead of declaring its September FY23 quarter earnings today. Others to declare their financials for the quarter on November 4 include Cipla, Titan Company, GAIL India, InterGlobe Aviation, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, City Union Bank, Cummins India, Dreamfolks Services, Elgi Equipments, Escorts Kubota, Go Fashion (India), Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor Company, and Wockhardt.: The world's largest two-wheeler company recorded standalone profit at Rs 716 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, down 10% YoY due to lower other income and weak operating performance. Revenue at Rs 9,075 crore for the quarter increased by 7.35% compared to year-ago period. Company sold 14.28 lakh units for the quarter, down compared to 14.38 lakh units sold in corresponding period last fiscal.: The company reported profit at Rs 8.74 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against loss of Rs 8.7 crore in same period last year, led by better top line and exceptional gain. Revenue from operations at Rs 420.8 crore for the quarter increased by 39.5 percent compared to corresponding period last fiscal.: The telecom operator posted loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, widening from loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore in previous quarter as EBIT loss rose to 1,558.2 crore from Rs 1,475.9 crore and EBITDA margin dropped to 38.6% from 41.6% during the same period. Tepid top line also impacted profitability. Gross revenue for the quarter at Rs 10,614.6 crore increased by 2% on sequential basis.: The CK Birla Group company reported loss at Rs 0.28 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 against profit at Rs 34.77 crore in same period last fiscal, impacted by lower top line. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 510.6 crore fell 14% YoY.: The company recorded a healthy 122% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 432.3 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by strong operating as well as top line performance. Revenue for the quarter increased by 189% YoY to Rs 38,175 crore and EBIDTA rose by 69% to Rs 2,136 crore on account of strong performance by integrated resource management and airport business.: The company reported a 39% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,700.5 crore increased 19.3% compared to year-ago period.: The company posted a 49% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 252.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by higher inventory, tepid top line growth and weak operating performance. Revenue increased by nearly 5% YoY to Rs 3,926 crore for the quarter.: The company reported a 150% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 97 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 780 crore increased by 20.5 percent YoY.: The company recorded profit at Rs 130.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, down 75% YoY as the year-ago period had an exceptional gain of Rs 489.2 crore. Revenue fell 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 692 crore for the quarter.: The company reported a 37% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 43 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 despite higher input cost, supported by top line. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,576 crore increased by 27% YoY.: The cement company recorded a 29% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 61.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by higher power & fuel cost. Revenue from operations increased by 13.6% to Rs 1,373.5 crore compared to same period last year.: The company posted a 20% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 157 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 dented by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations at Rs 938 crore for the quarter increased by 6% and EBITDA at Rs 196 crore fell by 25.5% compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal.