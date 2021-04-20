Buzzing Stocks | ACC, Nestle, Solara Active Pharma and others that will be in focus today

Results today: Nestle India, Swaraj Engines, Network18 Media & Investments, Tata Steel Long Products, TV18 Broadcast, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Narendra Investments (Delhi), and Chandrima Mercantiles will release their quarterly earnings.

ACC: The company reported 74% higher consolidated profit at Rs 563 crore in Q1CY21 against Rs 323 crore in Q1CY20, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 4,213 crore from Rs 3,433 crore YoY.

Caplin Point Laboratories: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in Caplin Point from 1.08% stake (8,17,279 equity shares) as of December 2020 to 1.16% (8,80,279 equity shares) as of March 2021.

Snowman Logistics: CRISIL has affirmed Snowman Logistics' long term rating at 'A/Stable'.

Amarjothi Spinning Mills: The company has approved the sale of land measuring 3 acres and 88.50 Cents to AFCM Wind Farms for Rs 16 lakh. The company is planning to dispose of some of its unutilised properties so as to liquidate assets.