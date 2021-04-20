MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks | ACC, Nestle, Solara Active Pharma and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

April 20, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST
Results today: Nestle India, Swaraj Engines, Network18 Media & Investments, Tata Steel Long Products, TV18 Broadcast, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Narendra Investments (Delhi), and Chandrima Mercantiles will release their quarterly earnings.
ACC: The company reported 74% higher consolidated profit at Rs 563 crore in Q1CY21 against Rs 323 crore in Q1CY20, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 4,213 crore from Rs 3,433 crore YoY.
Caplin Point Laboratories: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in Caplin Point from 1.08% stake (8,17,279 equity shares) as of December 2020 to 1.16% (8,80,279 equity shares) as of March 2021.
Snowman Logistics: CRISIL has affirmed Snowman Logistics' long term rating at 'A/Stable'.
Amarjothi Spinning Mills: The company has approved the sale of land measuring 3 acres and 88.50 Cents to AFCM Wind Farms for Rs 16 lakh. The company is planning to dispose of some of its unutilised properties so as to liquidate assets.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences: The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc acquired 1,99,259 equity shares of Solara Active at Rs 1,462.25 per share, whereas BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5,14,463 equity shares of company at Rs 1,463 per share, the bulk deals data showed.
