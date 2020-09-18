Bumper listing | These 5 stocks gained more than double on listing price

Happiest Minds Technologies has registered the biggest listing premium in a decade and third biggest in last two decades.The stock opened at Rs 351 on the BSE, reporting a massive 111 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 166.
Happiest Minds Technologies listed with 111 percent on September 17. It has registered the biggest listing premium in a decade and third biggest in the last two decades. As per Moneycontrol analysis, there are only five companies with an IPO issue size of over Rs 100 crore which made the bumper listing and doubled investors' investment on a listing price itself. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas reported the highest listing premium of 150 percent on December 26, 2003. The company's issue price was Rs 48 and the listing price was Rs 120.
The media company TV Today Network had an opening premium of 121 percent on January 24, 2004. The company's issue price was Rs 95 and the listing price was Rs 210.
IT services company Happiest Minds Technologies had a biggest listing premium in this decade. The stock opened at Rs 351 on the BSE, reporting a massive 111 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 166.
Hypermarket retail chain D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts reported a 102 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 299 on March 21, 2017. The company's listing price was Rs 604.40.
State-owned Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering, internet ticketing, and tourism services provider, had a strong debut on October 14, 2019. The stock opened with a 101 percent premium to Rs 644 over the IPO price of Rs 320 per share.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 08:58 am