    Budget 2022 | Equity99 picks these 5 stocks with an upside of up to 100%

    BCL Industries, OnMobile Global, Tata Motors, Medplus Health Services and Karur Vysya Bank are among the top picks of research house Equity99.

    Rakesh Patil
    January 31, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Technology_Budget 2022
    Budget 2022 is likely to dictate short-term trend as market expecting further outlay on infrastructure, the expansion of the PLI Scheme and other specific measures to boost the consumption. Ahead of this event Equity99 has picked these five stocks which are likely to give up to 100 percent upside.
    OnMobile Global | CMP: Rs 140 | Target: Rs 250 | Stoploss: Rs 125 | Upside: 78 percent
    Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 497 | Target: Rs 750 | Stoploss: Rs 450 | Upside: 51 percent
    BCL Industries | CMP: Rs 469 | Target: Rs 940 | Stoploss: Rs 400 | Upside: 100 percent
    Karur Vysya Bank | CMP: Rs 48.6 | Target: Rs 85 | Stoploss: Rs 40 | Upside: 75 percent
    Medplus Health Services | CMP: Rs 1,086 | Target: Rs 1,725 | Stoploss: Rs 1,000 | Upside: 59 percent
    Rakesh Patil
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 07:44 am
