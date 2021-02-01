Budget 2021 Stocks in the news | Shree Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, DLF

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Results today | Castrol India, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mastek, OnMobile Global, Rane Brake Lining, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Subex, Talbros Engineering, Triveni Turbine and Zydus Wellness are among 37 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

Titan Company | Ashok Kumar Sonthalia to succeed S Subramaniam as CFO of the company from July 1.

Tata Motors | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,906.5 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 75,653.79 crore from Rs 71,676.07 crore YoY.

Tech Mahindra | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,309.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,064.6 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 9,647.1 crore from Rs 9,371.8 crore QoQ.

Cipla | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 748.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 351 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 5,168.7 crore from Rs 4,371 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank | The company reported lower profit at Rs 852.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,300.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 3,406.1 crore from Rs 3,074 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The company reported higher profit at Rs 4,224 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 2,665 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 22,498 crore from Rs 21,126 crore YoY.

Bajaj Healthcare | The company reported profit at Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 6.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 178.3 crore from Rs 99.3 crore YoY.

Sanghi Industries | The company accorded its consent to the proposed issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 305 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

Jaiprakash Associates | The company posted loss at Rs 193.86 crore in Q3FY21 against loss Rs 264.82 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 901.85 crore from Rs 1,224.58 crore YoY.

EIH | The company reported loss at Rs 55.73 crore in Q3FY21 against profit of Rs 95.06 crore, revenue fell to Rs 179.16 crore from Rs 509.55 crore YoY.

DLF | The company reported higher profit at Rs 451.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 414 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,543 crore from Rs 1,342 crore YoY.

JK Lakshmi Cement | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 114 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 50.41 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 1,260 crore from Rs 1,078 crore YoY.

CreditAccess Grameen | The company reported loss at Rs 77.3 crore in Q3FY21 against profit at Rs 108 crore, revenue fell to Rs 541.5 crore from Rs 453 crore YoY.

Orient Electric | The company reported higher profit at Rs 51.94 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 19 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 618.3 crore from Rs 496 crore YoY.

Sundaram-Clayton | The company reported higher profit at Rs 330.74 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 158.6 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 6,374 crore from Rs 4,990 crore YoY.

Mahindra Logistics | The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.40 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 15.67 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,046.75 crore from Rs 907.93 crore YoY.

Rupa & Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 43.38 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 28.5 crore in Q3FY20, total revenue increased to Rs 347.3 crore from Rs 309.7 crore YoY.

Dr Lal PathLabs | The company reported higher profit at Rs 95.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 54.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 452.4 crore from Rs 327.9 crore YoY.

Dish TV India | The company approved the divestment of its entire equity investment in subsidiary Dish T V Lanka (Private) Limited.

UPL | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 944 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 830 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 9,126 crore from Rs 8,892 crore YoY.

Shree Cement | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 630.87 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 309.63 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,541.38 crore from Rs 3,146.01 crore YoY.