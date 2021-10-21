MARKET NEWS

English
Broking houses upgrade ratings of these stocks. Do you own any of them?

Here are the five stocks in which broking houses upgraded their ratings.

Rakesh Patil
October 21, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
After hitting fresh highs at the start of the week, the benchmark indices lost 1 percent from the record levels in the last two sessions amid profit-booking.
Wipro | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 794 from Rs 693
Mindtree | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate | Target: Raised to Rs 5,263 from Rs 4,430
Vedanta | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Upgrade to Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 420 from Rs 285
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Upgrade from Hold to Buy | Target: Rs 772
Infosys | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate | Target: raised to Rs 2,094 from Rs 1,850
