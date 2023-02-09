Brokerages have upgraded ratings of these stocks; do you own any?

1/7

Rakesh Patil

Indian equity benchmarks settled with gains on February 8 as the Reserve Bank of India stuck to the expected line during its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting. The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.85 percent to end at 17,871.70, while BSE Sensex advanced 0.63 percent to settle at 60,663.79.Sumitomo Chemical | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to accumulate from reduce | Target price: Rs 533Ambuja Cements | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to accumulate from reduce | Target price: Rs 418Ramco Cements | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to underperform from sell | Target price: Rs 765InterGlobe Aviation | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Upgrade to buy from accumulate | Target price: Rs 2,500Paradeep Phosphates | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to buy from accumulate | Target price: Rs 75ITC | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to buy from accumulate | Target price: Rs 465