Brokerages have upgraded ratings of these stocks; do you own any?

ITC, Sumitomo Chemical, Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements, InterGlobe Aviation and Paradeep Phosphates are among the stocks, in which brokerage houses upgraded their rating.
Indian equity benchmarks settled with gains on February 8 as the Reserve Bank of India stuck to the expected line during its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting. The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.85 percent to end at 17,871.70, while BSE Sensex advanced 0.63 percent to settle at 60,663.79.
Sumitomo Chemical | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to accumulate from reduce | Target price: Rs 533
Ambuja Cements | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to accumulate from reduce | Target price: Rs 418
Ramco Cements | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to underperform from sell | Target price: Rs 765
InterGlobe Aviation | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Upgrade to buy from accumulate | Target price: Rs 2,500
Paradeep Phosphates | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to buy from accumulate | Target price: Rs 75
ITC | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Upgrade to buy from accumulate | Target price: Rs 465