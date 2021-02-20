Brokerages raise target of these 10 stocks, do you own any?

The market remained under pressure for the week ended February 19, with the Nifty and the Sensex breaking crucial levels on the back of weak global cues. Here the 10 stocks in which foreign brokerages have raised the target price.

TTK Prestige | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 6400 | The recovery momentum drives strong Q3, while stronger margin & revenue from new launches lead to a 12/13% EPS rise, reported CNBC-TV18.

Max Financials| Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 875 per share | The company continued to outperform the peers. Assuming long-term VNB margin at 23%, Nomura sees VNB/APE CAGR of 23/19% over FY20-23 & core ROEV of 19-20% over FY21-23. Estimates warrant a premium valuation and with Axis Bank deal progressing well, re-rating will continue, CNBC-TV18 reported the brokerage as saying.

Sun TV | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 645 per share | Lags in the advertisement growth but IPL revenue is a surprise. The company is ramping up its movies business. CLSA raises FY21-23 profit estimate by 4-8%. Sun NXT ramp-up bodes well for the long-term and stock is trading at a compelling valuation, reported CNBC-TV18.

Torrent Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,560 per share. | It was a steady show in Q3 with a strong margin yet again. The company’s India positioning is strong. CLSA reduces FY21-23 EPS estimate by 2%, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

PNC Infra | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 364 from Rs 255 per share | The large order book and low leverage are the positive catalysts. The delivery of execution & strong cash flow track record place the company favourably. Nomura has raised FY22 EPS estimate by 11%, factoring in strong order inflows, CNBC-TV18 said.

Motherson Sumi | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 252 per share | The Q3 was a beat, while EV orderbook gives strong visibility. The margin to enter a new orbit with cost reduction and premiumisation, CNBC-TV18 reported the brokerage as saying.

Voltas | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Downgrade to neutral from outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,025 from Rs 870 per share | The strong weather risk given dependence on the single category. The high market share in competitive AC category & thus prone to disappointment, reported CNBC-TV18.

Apollo Hospitals | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,160 per share | The large Q3 beat was due to strong margin in hospitals, while better profitability of AHLL & Proton breaking even aid earnings. The Q3 beat lifts FY21 EPS estimate to Rs 6.10 from Rs 1.90 & FY22/FY23 by 15%/11%, CNBC-TV18 said.

SBI | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 600 from Rs 525 | The bull case target for the bank at Rs 765. The stock has much option value in earnings & multiples. It sees a material upside risk to earnings due to higher NIMs. The wage hike cycle has ended & rate cycle is turning, while lower credit cost aided by moderation in corporate NPLs & lumpy recoveries, reported CNBC-TV18.