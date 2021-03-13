Brokerages raise target for these 5 stocks, do you own any?

The market ended higher in the truncated week ended March 12 amid volatility, with the Nifty50 holding above 15,000 level, tracking positive global cues. The BSE Sensex jumped 386.76 points or 0.7 percent to close at 50,792.08 and while the Nifty rose 92.85 points or 0.6 percent to finish at 15,030.95. During the week, the Sensex traded in the 51,821.84-50,318.26 range, while the Nifty moved in the 15,336.3-14,919.9 range. On the sectoral front, the Nifty realty index fell 2.3 percent and the Nifty auto index slipped 1.3 percent. The Nifty IT index rose 2.6 percent. During the week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1127.82 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,238.89 crore. Here are five stocks whose target price has been raised by foreign brokerages:

IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,325 from Rs 1,100. The company has had a transformative journey in the last two years. It has been debulking corporate book & increasing granularity of liabilities. The asset quality hit has been less than expected, while gems portfolio has held up better than expected. The liability side remains a work in progress. However, the dependence on bulky fee streams has fallen in the last two years, while high-yielding retail assets should support overall profitability, CNBC-TV18 reported CLSA as saying. IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 1,023.10, down Rs 16.35, or 1.57 percent on March 12. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,119.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 235.60 on February 25, 2021 and March 24, 2020. It is trading 8.59 percent below its 52-week high and 334.25 percent above its 52-week low. The lender's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 29.26 per share. (Dec 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 34.97. The latest book value of the company is Rs 451.14 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.27.

Motherson Sumi Systems | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 285 from Rs 250. CLSA has increased the FY21-23 EPS estimates by 5-8 percent. The change in valuation methodology incorporates how reorganised companies could be valued in, reported CNBC-TV18. The share price ended lower by 2.40 percent or Rs 5.25 at Rs 213.75 on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 238.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 on March 3, 2021 and March 24, 2020, respectively. It is trading 10.26 percent below its 52-week high and 340.72 percent above its 52-week low. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 2.10 per share (Dec 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 101.79. The latest book value of the company is Rs 19.77 per share. At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 10.81. The dividend yield of the company was 0.7 percent.

Oberoi Realty | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 625. New launches with near-ready projects to drive sales growth of 19% over FY21-23. The broking firm increased sales assumptions for FY21-23 by 7 percent. The upfront revenue recognition leads to an EPS revision, CNBC-TV18 reported. On March 12, the share price closed at Rs 558.45, up Rs 22.10, or 4.12 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 635.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 290.10 on January 7, 2021 and May 22, 2020, respectively. It is trading 12.06 percent below its 52-week high and 92.5 percent above its 52-week low. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.77 per share. (Dec 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 57.16. The latest book value of the company is Rs 172.62 per share. At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company is 3.24.

ONGC | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 190 from Rs 145. The research house built in $60/bbl brent price versus $50/bbl earlier and raised EPS estimates by 46%/32% for FY22/23. The longer oil prices stay elevated, the larger the consensus of an earnings upgrades likely, reported CNBC-TV18. On March 12, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation rose 0.52 percent to end at Rs 115.05. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 122.30 and 52-week low of Rs 51.80 on March 8, 2021 and March 13, 2020, respectively. It is trading 5.93 percent below its 52-week high and 122.1 percent above its 52-week low. The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.31 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 87.82. The latest book value of the company is Rs 154.48 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company is 0.74. The dividend yield was 4.35 percent.