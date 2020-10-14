Brokerages maintain 'buy' on these 10 stocks with 18-51% upside

Container Corporation of India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 525 | LTP: Rs 363 | Upside: 44 percent. EXIM rail container cargo in September grows YoY for the first time since lockdown. The company’s volumes directionally mirror this trend. Jefferies' Q2 volume expectations are 25 percent YoY decline, which could see some upside. It believes the company has the potential to double over the next three years and stocks could re-rate as volumes pick up and news of DFC commissioning builds up, reported CNBC-TV18.