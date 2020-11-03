Brokerages bet on these 6 largecaps for 14-43% returns

Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,877 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Upside: 28 percent. The recent monetisation of RIL’s stake in the fibre and tower InvIT would further strengthen the balance sheet. Sharekhan believes that the acquisition of Future Group’s retail business (subject to regulatory approvals) would help it gain market share and further consolidate its position in the Indian retail space. RIL’s next leg of growth would be driven by new revenue streams from digital services and retail, which would drive a strong PAT CAGR of 19% over FY2021E-FY2023E. Further value unlocking in digital and retail (post recent stake sales deal) would add value to shareholders' return over the coming years. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio and Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com.