Biocon, Atul, GNA Axles, Indian Hotels among 11 mid and smallcaps showing double digit upside

Rakesh Patil
May 05, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Indian Hotels Company, Coromandel International, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Laurus Labs are among the top 11 mid and smallcap stocks Sharekhan expects will clock double digit returns.

After a flat start, Indian market remained under pressure on May 4 and extended the selling after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised with a rate hike. Benchmark indices lost over 2 percent amid selling across the sectors. Coromandel International | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 907 | Target Price: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 18 percent
Biocon | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 366 | Target Price: Rs 420 | Upside: 14 percent
Laurus Labs | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 579 | Target Price: Rs 735 | Upside: 27 percent
Supreme Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,992 | Target Price: Rs 2,500 | Upside: 25 percent
Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,277 | Target Price: Rs 2,650 | Upside: 16 percent Mahindra Logistics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 499 | Target Price: Rs 630 | Upside: 26 percent GNA Axles | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 489 | Target Price: Rs 652 | Upside: 33 percent
Atul | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 8,647 | Target Price: Rs 11,000 | Upside: 27 percent Nippon Life India Asset Management | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 305 | Target Price: Rs 430 | Upside: 41 percent
first published: May 5, 2022 08:44 am
