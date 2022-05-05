Biocon, Atul, GNA Axles, Indian Hotels among 11 mid and smallcaps showing double digit upside

Biocon | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 366 | Target Price: Rs 420 | Upside: 14 percent

Laurus Labs | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 579 | Target Price: Rs 735 | Upside: 27 percent

Supreme Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,992 | Target Price: Rs 2,500 | Upside: 25 percent

Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,277 | Target Price: Rs 2,650 | Upside: 16 percent Mahindra Logistics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 499 | Target Price: Rs 630 | Upside: 26 percent GNA Axles | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 489 | Target Price: Rs 652 | Upside: 33 percent Indian Hotels Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 257 | Target Price: Rs 286 | Upside: 11 percent Indian Hotels Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 257 | Target Price: Rs 286 | Upside: 11 percent Atul | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 8,647 | Target Price: Rs 11,000 | Upside: 27 percent Nippon Life India Asset Management | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 305 | Target Price: Rs 430 | Upside: 41 percent Rakesh Patil

After a flat start, Indian market remained under pressure on May 4 and extended the selling after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised with a rate hike. Benchmark indices lost over 2 percent amid selling across the sectors.Coromandel International | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 907 | Target Price: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 18 percent