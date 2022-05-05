Biocon, Atul, GNA Axles, Indian Hotels among 11 mid and smallcaps showing double digit upside Indian Hotels Company, Coromandel International, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Laurus Labs are among the top 11 mid and smallcap stocks Sharekhan expects will clock double digit returns.
May 05, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
After a flat start, Indian market remained under pressure on May 4 and extended the selling after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised with a rate hike. Benchmark indices lost over 2 percent amid selling across the sectors.
Coromandel International | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 907 | Target Price: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 18 percent
Biocon | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 366 | Target Price: Rs 420 | Upside: 14 percent
Laurus Labs | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 579 | Target Price: Rs 735 | Upside: 27 percent
Supreme Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,992 | Target Price: Rs 2,500 | Upside: 25 percent
Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,277 | Target Price: Rs 2,650 | Upside: 16 percent
Mahindra Logistics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 499 | Target Price: Rs 630 | Upside: 26 percent
GNA Axles | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 489 | Target Price: Rs 652 | Upside: 33 percent
Indian Hotels Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 257 | Target Price: Rs 286 | Upside: 11 percent
Atul | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 8,647 | Target Price: Rs 11,000 | Upside: 27 percent
Nippon Life India Asset Management | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 305 | Target Price: Rs 430 | Upside: 41 percent