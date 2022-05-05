English
    Biocon, Atul, GNA Axles, Indian Hotels among 11 mid and smallcaps showing double digit upside

    Indian Hotels Company, Coromandel International, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Laurus Labs are among the top 11 mid and smallcap stocks Sharekhan expects will clock double digit returns.

    Rakesh Patil
    May 05, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    After a flat start, Indian market remained under pressure on May 4 and extended the selling after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised with a rate hike. Benchmark indices lost over 2 percent amid selling across the sectors.
    Coromandel International | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 907 | Target Price: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 18 percent
    Biocon | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 366 | Target Price: Rs 420 | Upside: 14 percent
    Laurus Labs | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 579 | Target Price: Rs 735 | Upside: 27 percent
    Supreme Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,992 | Target Price: Rs 2,500 | Upside: 25 percent
    Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,277 | Target Price: Rs 2,650 | Upside: 16 percent
    Mahindra Logistics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 499 | Target Price: Rs 630 | Upside: 26 percent
    GNA Axles | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 489 | Target Price: Rs 652 | Upside: 33 percent
    Indian Hotels Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 257 | Target Price: Rs 286 | Upside: 11 percent
    Atul | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 8,647 | Target Price: Rs 11,000 | Upside: 27 percent
    Nippon Life India Asset Management | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 305 | Target Price: Rs 430 | Upside: 41 percent
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.