Being FII favourites, these 11 stocks have gained over 100% in 2020 so far

Some stocks like Adani Green Energy, Aarti Drugs, and Laurus Labs have gained over 300 percent in 2020 so far
Ritesh Presswala
Dec 2, 2020 / 11:09 AM IST
It seems that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are very bullish on the Indian stock market. In November, FIIs invested more than Rs 60,000 crore into Indian equities - the highest ever monthly inflow. In 2020 so far, FIIs have been net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,08,235 crore and remained net buyers in 8 out of 11 months of this year. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 11 stocks where FIIs have consistently increased stake in all the three quarter of 2020 and have gained over 100 percent this year. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Some stocks like Adani Green Energy, Aarti Drugs, and Laurus Labs have gained over 300 percent in 2020 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Adani Green Energy | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 573 percent to Rs 1120.80 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 166.50 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 21.14%, June quarter: 21.52% and September quarter: 22.43%.
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Aarti Drugs  | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 394 percent to Rs 715.35 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 144.68 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 1.07%, June quarter: 1.82%, and September quarter: 2.19%.
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Laurus Labs | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 341 percent to Rs 317.15 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 71.91 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 11.29 %, June quarter: 16.06 %, and September quarter: 20.74 %.
Marksans Pharma
Marksans Pharma | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 252 percent to Rs 58.90 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 16.71 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.54 %, June quarter: 3.28 %, and September quarter: 4.69 %.
Granules India Ltd.
Granules India | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 235 percent to Rs 412.45 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 123.10 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 21.70 %, June quarter: 22.95 % and September quarter: 26.31 %.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Navin Fluorine International | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 167 percent to Rs 2682.70 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 1006.35 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 19.02 %, June quarter: 19.41 %, and September quarter: 21.06 %.
Representative image
IG Petrochemicals | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 165 percent to Rs 445.35 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 167.80 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 0.32 %, June quarter: 0.38 %, and September quarter: 0.52 %.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.
Indiamart Intermesh | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 145 percent to Rs 5070.35 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 2066.05 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 12.24 %, June quarter: 15.15 %, and September quarter: 21.67 %.
Vikas Multicorp Ltd.
Vikas Multicorp | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 137 percent to Rs 8.00 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 3.37 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 4.98 %, June quarter: 5.20 %, and September quarter: 6.99 %.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Deepak Nitrite | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 132 percent to Rs 865.05 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 372.90 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 10.96 %, June quarter: 11.48 %, and September quarter: 12.74 %.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.
Thyrocare Technologies | In 2020 so far, the stock has gained 101 percent to Rs 1099.10 as on November 27, 2020, from Rs 546.90 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 16.16 %, June quarter: 17.67 %, and September quarter: 17.87 %.
first published: Dec 2, 2020 11:09 am

