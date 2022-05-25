Beat the Street: These 11 stocks surge over 100% in 2022 so far

The benchmark index Sensex has lost about 8 percent so far this year. Beating the high volatility, and sluggishness in the market, 11 BSE stocks turned multibaggers in less than 5 months of 2022
The year 2022 has not been a great one for the Indian equities given the uncertainties around Covid waves, Russia-Ukraine war, then inflation worries and the tightening action taken by global central banks. The benchmark index Sensex has lost about 8 percent so far this year. Beating the high volatility, and sluggishness in the market, 11 BSE stocks turned multibaggers in less than 5 months of 2022. In fact, most of them are still available at 10 percent lower price than their respective 52-week highs. We considered only stocks with a market-cap over Rs 5,000 crore. Interestingly, 9 out of 11 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Adani Power
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 212 percent to Rs 311 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 100 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 10 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 343.80.
BLS International Services
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 103 percent to Rs 193 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 95 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 7 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 207.00.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 202 percent to Rs 310 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 103 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 11 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 345.
Choice International
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 164 percent to Rs 335 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 127 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 2 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 340.60.
Cressanda Solutions
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 291 percent to Rs 25 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 6 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 102 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 51.20.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 121 percent to Rs 163 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 74 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 40 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 228.50.
Sadhana Nitro Chem
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 108 percent to Rs 119 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 57 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 42 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 168.80.
SEL Manufacturing Company
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 2637 percent to Rs 1031 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 38 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 20 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 1237.85.
Shanti Educational Initiatives
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 666 percent to Rs 729 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 95 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 31 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 956.70.
Sharda Cropchem
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 110 percent to Rs 743 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 353 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 3 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 767.70.
Swan Energy
| In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 101 percent to Rs 294 as on May 24, 2022 from Rs 146 on December 31, 2021. The stock is still 15 percent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 337.00.
