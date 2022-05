The year 2022 has not been a great one for the Indian equities given the uncertainties around Covid waves, Russia-Ukraine war, then inflation worries and the tightening action taken by global central banks. The benchmark index Sensex has lost about 8 percent so far this year. Beating the high volatility, and sluggishness in the market, 11 BSE stocks turned multibaggers in less than 5 months of 2022. In fact, most of them are still available at 10 percent lower price than their respective 52-week highs. We considered only stocks with a market-cap over Rs 5,000 crore. Interestingly, 9 out of 11 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.