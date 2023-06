1/7

The Indian equity market extended its gains from the previous session and ended higher on June 5, with the Nifty closing around 18,600 supported by buying across sectors, barring FMCG and IT. At close, the Sensex was up 240.36 points or 0.38 percent at 62,787.47, and the Nifty was up 59.70 points or 0.32 percent at 18,593.80.