Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers' MSME Summit on July 9, 2021.
As benchmark indices trade in a range, Axis Securities bets on 15 stocks

ICICI Bank, SBI and Tech Mahindra among stocks that could rise 14-32%

Rakesh Patil
July 09, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Market is trading around the record level supported by the downward trajectory of Covid-19 cases, robust Q4FY21 performance, and positive global cues. Mid and smallcaps lead the show in the first six months of 2021 as the structural trend for the equity class continues to remain positive, said Axis Securities.
The market has been trading in a range for a past few weeks. Every time indices jump to touch the all-time high levels, they are met with huge resistance. Some of the supporting factors like cool off in the second wave of Covid-19, robust Q4FY21 performance and global cues are keeping the losses capped. In the first half of 2021, mid and smallcaps stole the show as the structural trend for the equity class continues to remain positive, said Axis Securities. Here are 15 stocks on which Axis is positive:
ICICI Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 653 | Target: Rs 750 | Upside: 14 percent
ICICI Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 653 | Target: Rs 750 | Upside: 14 percent
State Bank of India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 432 | Target: Rs 510 | Upside: 18 percent
State Bank of India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 432 | Target: Rs 510 | Upside: 18 percent
Federal Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 86 | Target: Rs 100 | Upside: 16 percent
Federal Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 86 | Target: Rs 100 | Upside: 16 percent
Equitas Small Finance Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 67.65 | Target: Rs 70 | Upside: 3 percent
Equitas Small Finance Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 67.65 | Target: Rs 70 | Upside: 3 percent
Varun Beverages | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 747 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 20 percent
Varun Beverages | LTP: Rs 747 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 20 percent
Camlin Fine Sciences | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 202 | Target: Rs 215 | Upside: 6 percent
Camlin Fine Sciences | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 202 | Target: Rs 215 | Upside: 6 percent
Mold-Tek Packaging | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 503 | Target: Rs 585 | Upside: 16 percent
Mold-Tek Packaging | LTP: Rs 503 | Target: Rs 585 | Upside: 16 percent
Amber Enterprises India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,006 | Target: Rs 3,290 | Upside: 9 percent
Amber Enterprises India | LTP: Rs 3,006 | Target: Rs 3,290 | Upside: 9 percent
Minda Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 128 | Target: Rs 148 | Upside: 15 percent
Minda Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 128 | Target: Rs 148 | Upside: 15 percent
Lupin | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,149 | Target: Rs 1,400 | Upside: 22 percent
Lupin | LTP: Rs 1,149 | Target: Rs 1,400 | Upside: 22 percent
Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,046 | Target: Rs 1,255 | Upside: 20 percent
Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,046 | Target: Rs 1,255 | Upside: 20 percent
Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 529 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 32 percent
Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 529 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 32 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 975 | Target: Rs 1,135 | Upside: 16 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 975 | Target: Rs 1,135 | Upside: 16 percent
Orient Cement | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 146 | Target: Rs 180 | Upside: 23 percent
Orient Cement | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 146 | Target: Rs 180 | Upside: 23 percent
Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 150 | Upside: 22 percent
Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 150 | Upside: 22 percent
