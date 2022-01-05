MARKET NEWS

Angel One picks 14 stocks for 2022 for an upside up to 81%

Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Ashok Leyland, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Ramkrishna Forgings, Suprajit Engineering, Carborundum Universal, Stove Kraft, Safari Industries, PI Industries, Sobha, HCL Technologies and Amber Enterprises are among the top 14 stock ideas of Angel One for the year 2022

Rakesh Patil
January 05, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
Given the aggressive tightening by the US Fed, there will be a slowdown in FII flows this year though domestic flows should remain robust and make up for any shortfall in FII flow. Given premium valuations and likely slowdown in FII flows, we believe that we are unlikely to witness a broad-based rally like last year, and hence bottom-up stock picking will be the key to generating alpha going forward, said Angel One.
Given the aggressive tightening by the US Fed, there will be a slowdown in FII flows this year though domestic flows should remain robust and make up for any shortfall in FII flow. Given premium valuations and likely slowdown in FII flows, we believe that we are unlikely to witness a broad-based rally like last year, and hence bottom-up stock picking will be the key to generating alpha going forward, said Angel One.
Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 82 | Target: Rs 135 | Upside: 81 percent
Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 82 | Target: Rs 135 | Upside: 81 percent
HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,450 | Target: Rs 1,859 | Upside: 28 percent
HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,450 | Target: Rs 1,859 | Upside: 28 percent
AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 1,006 | Target: Rs 1,520 | Upside: 51 percent
AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 1,006 | Target: Rs 1,520 | Upside: 51 percent
Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 175 | Upside: 42 percent
Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 175 | Upside: 42 percent
Sona BLW Precision Forgings | CMP: Rs 706 | Target: Rs 959 | Upside: 36 percent
Sona BLW Precision Forgings | CMP: Rs 706 | Target: Rs 959 | Upside: 36 percent
Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 935 | Target: Rs 1,545 | Upside: 65 percent
Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 935 | Target: Rs 1,545 | Upside: 65 percent
Suprajit Engineering | CMP: Rs 420 | Target: Rs 520 | Upside: 24 percent
Suprajit Engineering | CMP: Rs 420 | Target: Rs 520 | Upside: 24 percent
Carborundum Universal | CMP: Rs 921 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Upside: 19 percent
Carborundum Universal | CMP: Rs 921 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Upside: 19 percent
Stove Kraft | CMP: Rs 957 | Target: Rs 1,288 | Upside: 35 percent
Stove Kraft | CMP: Rs 957 | Target: Rs 1,288 | Upside: 35 percent
Safari Industries | CMP: Rs 869 | Target: Rs 1,126 | Upside: 30 percent
PI Industries
PI Industries | CMP: Rs 2,892 | Target: Rs 3,440 | Upside: 19 percent
Sobha | CMP: Rs 864 | Target: Rs 1,050 | Upside: 22 percent
HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,267 | Target: Rs 1,383 | Upside: 8 percent
HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,267 | Target: Rs 1,383 | Upside: 8 percent
Amber Enterprises | CMP: Rs 3,332 | Target: Rs 4,150 | Upside: 25 percent
Amber Enterprises | CMP: Rs 3,332 | Target: Rs 4,150 | Upside: 25 percent
