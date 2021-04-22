MARKET NEWS

Angel Broking picks these 13 stocks for up to 53% upside

Federal Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, PVR, HCL Technologies Carborundum Universal and NRB Bearings are some of the stocks on Angel Broking's radar

Rakesh Patil
April 22, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Selling continued on Dalal Street for the second consecutive day on April 20. At close, the Sensex was down 0.51% and the Nifty was down 0.44%. Despite the recent correction in the market, Angel Broking sees massive potential in these 13 stocks.
IDFC First Bank | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 51 | Target: Rs 77 | Upside: 52 percent
Galaxy Surfactants | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,574 | Target: Rs 2,750 | Upside: 7 percent
NRB Bearings | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 100 | Target: Rs 150 | Upside: 49 percent
Escorts | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,222 | Target: Rs 1,573 | Upside: 29 percent
Federal Bank | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 72 | Target: Rs 110 | Upside: 53 percent
Carborundum Universal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 481 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 25 percent
Shriram City Union | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,419 | Target: Rs 1,800 | Upside: 27 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 997 | Target: Rs 1,161 | Upside: 16 percent
GNA Axles | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 359 | Target: Rs 500 | Upside: 39 percent
PVR | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,015 | Target: Rs 1,800 | Upside: 77 percent
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 373 | Target: Rs 480 | Upside: 29 percent
Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 110 | Target: Rs 145 | Upside: 32 percent
Metropolis Healthcare | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,490 | Target: Rs 2,850 | Upside: 14 percent
first published: Apr 22, 2021 11:29 am

