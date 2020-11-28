Analysts bet on these 10 stocks that can return up to 29%

Heidelberg Cement | LTP: Rs 208.25 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 10 percent | Axis Securities initiated coverage on Heidelberg Cement India (HCIL) with a buy recommendation and a target price of Rs 230. Recently the company expanded its capacity to 6.26 mntpa from 5.4 mntpa through a de-bottlenecking process which will take care of volume and revenue growth for the company for the next two years thereby enhancing revenue visibility. The company reported decent Q2FY21 results due to higher realization and controlled costs while the revenue and volume were down marginally on YoY basis. "With the capacity expansion, presence in relatively better placed Central region, better monitoring of cost drivers and increased realization, HCIL is expected to report revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT CAGR of 8 percent, 14 percent and 19 percent respectively between FY20-FY23 driven by volume CAGR of 6.2 percent and improvement in realization CAGR of 2 percent between FY20-FY23. We see strong re-rating potential on the back of healthy growth," said the brokerage.