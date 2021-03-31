English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Analysis | Infosys gains at least 10% in a couple of weeks leading to result day in last 4 quarters

Data suggest 10 out of the last 12 quarters, Infosys has given positive returns in the 15-day period leading up to the result day.

Ritesh Presswala
March 31, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Indian IT bellwether Infosys is to announce its fourth-quarter FY21 results on April 14. It is always interesting to see how the stock of the Bengaluru-based IT player performs ahead of the result day. Just 15 days away from the company sharing its report card, Moneycontrol analyses how the stock has performed during these 15 days in the last 12 quarters of three years. Data suggest 10 out of 12 times, it has given positive returns. In the last four quarters, the stock has given at least 10 percent price return. (Data Source: ACE Equity). On the results front, investors would be looking forward to the outlook that the company will provide for FY22. The research firm JM Financial expects Infy could guide 12-14 percent revenue growth and 22-24 percent EBIT margins for the new financial years that will begin on April 1.
Indian IT bellwether Infosys is to announce its fourth-quarter FY21 results on April 14. It is always interesting to see how the stock of the Bengaluru-based IT player performs ahead of the result day. Just 15 days away from the company sharing its report card, Moneycontrol analyses how the stock has performed during these 15 days in the last 12 quarters of three years. Data suggest 10 out of 12 times, it has given positive returns. In the last four quarters, the stock has given at least 10 percent price return. (Data Source: ACE Equity). On the results front, investors would be looking forward to the outlook that the company will provide for FY22. The research firm JM Financial expects Infy could guide 12-14 percent revenue growth and 22-24 percent EBIT margins for the new financial years that will begin on April 1.
InfyPrice30032021new1
Data show 10 out of 12 times, Infosys has given positive returns and in the last four quarters, the stock has consistently given at least 10 percent price return in the 15 days in the run-up to the result day.
The company's quarterly topline and bottom-line data shows that it consistently improved its numbers. As the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown brought economic activity to a halt, its numbers improved with people switching to work from home and more companies fast-tracked their switch to technology to embrace the 'new normal'.
The company's quarterly topline and bottom-line data shows that it consistently improved its numbers. As the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown brought economic activity to a halt, its numbers improved with people switching to work from home and more companies fast-tracked their switch to technology to embrace the 'new normal'.
Infy EPS 30032021
The company has been consistently improving its quarterly earning per share (EPS) value —in the December quarter, the EPS was Rs 12.24, the highest in the last 12 quarters.
Moneycontrol SWOT analysis shows that company has many strength than weakness point
Moneycontrol SWOT analysis shows that the company has more strong points than weaknesses. These include strong cash-generating ability from core business, which is seen in improving cash flow from operation in the last two years. An increase in revenue in every quarter for the last four quarters and strong momentum—price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. For more click here.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Mar 31, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.