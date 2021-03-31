Analysis | Infosys gains at least 10% in a couple of weeks leading to result day in last 4 quarters

Indian IT bellwether Infosys is to announce its fourth-quarter FY21 results on April 14. It is always interesting to see how the stock of the Bengaluru-based IT player performs ahead of the result day. Just 15 days away from the company sharing its report card, Moneycontrol analyses how the stock has performed during these 15 days in the last 12 quarters of three years. Data suggest 10 out of 12 times, it has given positive returns. In the last four quarters, the stock has given at least 10 percent price return. (Data Source: ACE Equity). On the results front, investors would be looking forward to the outlook that the company will provide for FY22. The research firm JM Financial expects Infy could guide 12-14 percent revenue growth and 22-24 percent EBIT margins for the new financial years that will begin on April 1.