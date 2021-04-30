Ambuja Cements reports standalone profit at Rs 665 crore: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Ambuja Cements reported a standalone profit of Rs 664.6 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 399 crore in Q4FY21 and net sales jumped about 30 percent to Rs 3,579 crore from Rs 2,760 crore YoY. The company reported an EBITDA increase of 62 percent to Rs 977 crore with a margin expansion of 540 basis points. The company follows the calendar year for reporting earnings so January-March 2021 is quarter 1. Here is a what various brokerages suggest that investors should do with the stock post the numbers: