Ambuja Cements reports standalone profit at Rs 665 crore: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

The company's revenue jumped to Rs 3,621.4 crore from Rs 2,827.5 crore YoY.

Rakesh Patil
April 30, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Ambuja Cements reported a standalone profit of Rs 664.6 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 399 crore in Q4FY21 and net sales jumped about 30 percent to Rs 3,579 crore from Rs 2,760 crore YoY. The company reported EBITDA increase of 62% to Rs 977 crore with a margin expansion of 540 basis points. The company follows calendar year for reporting earnings so Jan-March 2021 is quarter 1. Here is a compilation of what various brokerages are suggesting investors should do with the stock post the numbers:
Yes Securities | Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 355
Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target Price: Rs 370
Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 360
Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target Price: Rs 367
ICICI Direct | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 365
Arihant Capital | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 397
Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 375
Dolat Capital | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 345
Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target Price: Rs 320
first published: Apr 30, 2021 11:56 am

