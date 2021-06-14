A look at the IPOs that hit the Street this week

After a lull of two months, the primary market is buzzing again. At least five companies will open their initial public offerings for subscription in the coming week. The last IPO was that of Macrotech Developers in April 2021. Since April India has been grappling with a severe second wave of Covid-19 wherein the peak number of daily new Covid cases was hit in May first week. Now that the number has come down and the pressure has eased, more and more companies are looking to raise money from the primary market. Take a look at the IPOs that will hot the Street in the coming week:

Steel manufacturing company Shyam Metalics and Energy will launch its Rs 909-crore initial public offer (IPO) on June 14. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 303-306 per share. The public issue will open for a day on June 11 for anchor investors. The three-day offer will close on June 16.

Blackstone-backed firm Sona Comstar will launch its IPO on June 14. The issue will close on June 16. The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, has fixed a price band at Rs 285-291 per share for its IPO.

Navoday Enterprises is going to launch its IPO for subscription on 14 June, priced at Rs 20 per share. The issue will close on June 17.

Dodla Dairy will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 16. The issue will close on June 18. The company has fixed the issue price band at Rs 421-428 per share. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,09,85,444 equity shares by promoters and investor.