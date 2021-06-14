MARKET NEWS

A look at the IPOs that hit the Street this week

Shyam Metalics, Navoday Enterprises, Dodla Dairy, Sona Comstar and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are going to launch their IPOs next week

Rakesh Patil
June 14, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
IPO (Representative image)
After a lull of two months, the primary market is buzzing again. At least five companies will open their initial public offerings for subscription in the coming week. The last IPO was that of Macrotech Developers in April 2021. Since April India has been grappling with a severe second wave of Covid-19 wherein the peak number of daily new Covid cases was hit in May first week. Now that the number has come down and the pressure has eased, more and more companies are looking to raise money from the primary market. Take a look at the IPOs that will hot the Street in the coming week:
Steel manufacturing company Shyam Metalics and Energy will launch its Rs 909-crore initial public offer (IPO) on June 14. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 303-306 per share. The public issue will open for a day on June 11 for anchor investors. The three-day offer will close on June 16.
Blackstone-backed firm Sona Comstar will launch an initial public offer (IPO) on June 14. The issue will close on June 16. The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, has fixed a price band at Rs 285-291 per share for its IPO. The Rs 5,550-crore offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd. The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying of debts, and general corporate purposes.
Navoday Enterprises: Navoday Navoday Enterprises is going to open its initial public offering for subscription on 14 June with a price band fixed at Rs 20 per share. The issue will close on June 17.
Dodla Dairy will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 16. The issue will close on June 18. The company has fixed the issue price band at Rs 421-428 per share. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,09,85,444 equity shares by promoters and investor.
General Atlantic-backed Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on June 16 with a price band of Rs 815-825 per share. The issue will close on June 18. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.
