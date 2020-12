For investors, low-debt or debt-free companies make for a good investment as they are not saddled with loans and can grow better and faster. Moneycontrol analysed companies whose debt-to-equity ratio is zero. We only considered companies where ace investors like Radhakishan Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia held a stake in the September quarter. Eight companies met the criteria and these stocks have gained anywhere between 35 percent and 376 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Tejas Networks | The stock rose 376 percent to Rs 151.35 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 31.8 on March 31, 2020. Vijay Kedia holds a 4.21 percent stake in the communication equipment maker whose total debt in FY20 was Rs 23 crore.

Geojit Financial Services | The stock rose 207 percent to Rs 55.95 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 18.2 on March 31, 2020. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds a 7.57 percent stake in an investment services company, whose total debt in FY20 was 11 crore.

Delta Corp | The stock rose 131 percent to Rs 151.3 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 65.5 on March 31, 2020. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds a 7.49 percent stake in Indian gaming and hospitality corporation, whose total debt in FY20 was 3 crore.

Nocil | The stock gained 116 percent to Rs 142.15 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 65.8 on March 31, 2020. D0lly Khanna holds a 1.35 percent stake in rubber chemicals manufacturer, whose total debt in FY20 was 23 crore.

Man InfraConstruction | The stock gained 97 percent to Rs 33.05 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 16.75 on March 31, 2020. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds a 1.21 percent stake in the construction engineering company, whose total debt in FY20 was 3 crore.

Panasonic Energy India Company | The stock rose 93 percent to Rs 207.65 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 107.7 on March 31, 2020. Vijay Kedia holds a 1.24 percent stake in the manufacturing and supplying of dry cell batteries and lighting products, whose total debt in FY20 was 3 crore. (Image Source: Reuters)

VST Industries | The stock gained 39 percent to Rs 3875.55 as on December 10, 2020 from Rs 2781.9 on March 31, 2020. Radhakishan Damani holds a 4.97 percent stake in manufactures and distributes cigarettes company, whose total debt in FY20 was 20 crore.