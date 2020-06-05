App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Six of these 11 BSE stocks with highest share price trade 20% below their 52-week high

Moneycontrol finds out there are 11 stocks in BSE universe that are trading above Rs 10,000 apiece and have a market-cap exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Six out of 11 stocks are trading 20% below their 52-week high

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While many stocks seem expensive to retail investors, a few of them actually trade in five figures. Moneycontrol finds out there are 11 stocks in BSE universe that are trading above Rs 10,000 apiece and have a market-cap exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Six out of 11 stocks are trading 20% below their 52-week high.
MRF | Current share price is Rs 61,624, trading 16.16 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 73500

Honeywell Automation India | Current share price is Rs 28,144, trading 28.75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 39,500

Shree Cement | Current share price Rs 21,418, trading 15.48 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 25,341

Page Industries | Current share price Rs 19,580. trading 27.19 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 26,891

3M India | Current share price Rs 18,076, trading 28.29 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 25,209

Eicher Motors | Current share price Rs 17,282, trading 26.23 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 23,428

Nestle India | Current share price Rs 17,196, trading 6.04 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 18,301

Abbott India | Current share price Rs 16,700, trading 10.06 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 18,569

Bosch | Current share price Rs 10,962, trading 37.89 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 17,650

Tasty Bite Eatables | Current share price Rs 10774, trading 18.98 percent below its 52 week high of Rs 13297

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care | Current share price Rs 10,153, trading 20.05 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 12,700

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

