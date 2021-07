Online food delivery platform, Zomato has launched its IPO on July 14. It is the country’s first initial public offering (IPO) by an Internet company, and everyone is rooting for Zomato and its co-founder Deepinder Goyal. (Image: Twitter @sbikh)

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal with businessman Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Mohit Bhatnagar on the first day of the IPO launch. Zomato IPO is generating a lot of interest given the first mover advantage in the space, large opportunity size and strong growth prospects. (Image: Twitter @sbikh)