Indian startup ecosystem 'third-largest in the world', Inc42 report shares key stats

Moneycontrol News

The Indian startup ecosystem has emerged as the third largest in the world with over 57,000 startups launched till date. A new report, released by media platform Inc42, takes a deep dive in the country’s thriving startup scene.A comparison of startup ecosystem between India, China and the United States.Top performing Indian states and UTs in terms of local startup ecosystem development.Top sectors in the Indian startup ecosystem.India has third highest number of unicorns in the world, as per the report.