Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021: A look at the Unicorns of tomorrow

India almost doubled its count of Unicorn companies in 2021 at 51 Unicorns, up by 25 in 2021, noted Hurun India in its Future Unicorn List 2021 list. According to the report, India added circa 3 Unicorns every month over the last year. It values India’s future Unicorns at $36 billion which is equivalent to one-third of Delhi’s GDP at current prices. Here are 10 companies touted to be future Unicorns: