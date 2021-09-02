MARKET NEWS

Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021: A look at the Unicorns of tomorrow

The term unicorn refers to any startup that commands the valuation of $1 billion.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
India almost doubled its count of Unicorn companies in 2021 at 51 Unicorns, up by 25 in 2021, noted Hurun India in its Future Unicorn List 2021 list. According to the report, India added circa 3 Unicorns every month over the last year. It values India’s future Unicorns at $36 billion which is equivalent to one-third of Delhi’s GDP at current prices. Here are 10 companies touted to be future Unicorns:
India almost doubled its count of Unicorn companies in 2021 at 51 Unicorns, up by 25 in 2021, noted Hurun India in its Future Unicorn List 2021 list. According to the report, India added circa 3 Unicorns every month over the last year. It values India's future Unicorns at $36 billion which is equivalent to one-third of Delhi's GDP at current prices. Here are 10 companies touted to be future Unicorns:
10) MobiKwik | Sector: FinTech | Founded in: 2009 | Total Funding Received: $170 million
10) MobiKwik | Sector: FinTech | Founded in: 2009 | Total Funding Received: $170 million
9) GreyOrange | Sector: Artificial Intelligence | Founded in: 2011 | Total Funding Received: $170 million
9) GreyOrange | Sector: Artificial Intelligence | Founded in: 2011 | Total Funding Received: $170 million
CarDekho, India’s most popular Auto portal laid off employees and slashed salaries as the company sees the rising disruption across the industry caused by the novel coronavirus. (Source: startupsinindia.com)
8) CarDekho | Sector: E-commerce | Founded in: 2007 | Total Funding Received: $250 million
Existing investors in Mamaearth are Fireside, Sequoia India, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Rohit Bansal (Snapdeal), Stellaris Ventures and Rishabh Mariwala (Marico).
7) Mamaearth | Sector: E-commerce | Founded in: 2016 | Total Funding Received: $70 million
6) RateGain | Sector: SaaS | Founded in: 2004 | Total Funding Received: $50 million
6) RateGain | Sector: SaaS | Founded in: 2004 | Total Funding Received: $50 million
5) Spinny | Sector: E-commerce | Founded in: 2015 | Total Funding Received: $230 million
5) Spinny | Sector: E-commerce | Founded in: 2015 | Total Funding Received: $230 million
4) Cure.Fit | Sector: Shared Fitness | Founded in: 2016 | Total Funding Received: $410 million
4) Cure.Fit | Sector: Shared Fitness | Founded in: 2016 | Total Funding Received: $410 million
3) Rebel Foods | Sector: Shared Economy | Founded in: 2011 | Total Funding Received: $340 million
3) Rebel Foods | Sector: Shared Economy | Founded in: 2011 | Total Funding Received: $340 million
Sai Srinivas Kiran G and Shubham Malhotra, founders of MPL
2) Mobile Premier League | Sector: Gaming | Founded in: 2018 | Total Funding Received: $230 million
1) Zilingo | Sector: E-commerce | Founded in: 2015 | Total Funding Received: $310 million
1) Zilingo | Sector: E-commerce | Founded in: 2015 | Total Funding Received: $310 million
