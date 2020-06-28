App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Here are the world's top 10 startup ecosystems

Bengaluru is the only Indian city ranked among the top 30 global startup ecosystems. Find out which cities have made it to the top 10 list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Startup Genome, a top research and policy advisory organization, has been tracking growth of startup ecosystems around the world since 2012. The organisation has now released the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020. India’s startup capital Bengaluru has been ranked at the 26th spot globally and is the only Indian city to find a spot among the world’s top 30 startup ecosystems. Here are the top 10:
Rank 10 | Stockholm | Country: Sweden (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Seattle | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Shanghai | Country: China (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Los Angeles | Country: United States | This ranking is tie between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Tel Aviv | Country: Israel (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Boston | Country: United States (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 4 | Beijing | Country: China (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | London | Country: United Kingdom | This ranking is a tie between New York City and London. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | New York City | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Silicon Valley region | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 28, 2020 12:06 pm

