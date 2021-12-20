MARKET NEWS

English
Spending Christmas at home? Check out these 8 season special movies and shows

Planning to stay in this Christmas? Find a bucket of popcorn and binge watch these holiday special shows from the comfort of your home.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Home Sweet Home Alone: A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid.
A Boy Called Christmas: An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny.
Love Hard: After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an L.A. writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.
To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.
Single All The Way: Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about being single, Peter persuades best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays.
Father Christmas is Back: Centering around four sisters who have reunited for the Christmas holiday in a Yorkshire mansion. Misunderstandings uncover the long-buried secret that tore their family apart, so many years ago.
Robin Robin: An optimistic young robin raised by a family of mice makes a heartfelt wish on a Christmas star. Will she finally learn who she is — and how to fly?
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star: When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help.​
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Christmas 2021 #Christmas movies #Christmas shows #Slideshow
first published: Dec 20, 2021 07:21 pm

