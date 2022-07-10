Slideshow: Upcoming cars all set to launch in July 2022

July will see a predominantly SUV-biased launch, with one luxury sedan managing to make its way into the schedule along with one more new EV.
The C3 SUV is supposed to be the company’s first car for the Indian mass-market and as such we are expecting prices as low as Rs 6 lakh onwards. Citroen first car, the C5 Aircross was targeted towards a higher customer base. (Copyright Maison Vignaux @ Continental Productions)
The XC40 gets a set of two electric motors, one at each axle. Combined, this system produces 408 hp of maximum power and 660 Nm of peak torque. This is powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that allows for a total range of 418 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.
The new-gen Hyundai Tucson made its global debut back in 2020 and is finally coming to Indian shores. In its fourth generation here, the SUV sports an all-new design with some very angular lines inspired by the company’s ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design language.
The A8 L sees its midlife update with a facelift that gives it new, sharper styling, advanced lighting tech and some new tech on the inside as well. As for the design, there is a wider grille flanked by Audi’s new Digital Matrix LED lights.(Dynamic photo, Color: Manhattan grey)
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles