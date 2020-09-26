SBI, PNB, Union Bank, BoB, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank | Check out how much bad loans each bank has written off

Bank of Maharashtra | Bank of Maharashtra has written off bad loans of over Rs 7,402 crore, while recovering a paltry 4 percent, or just Rs 253.55 crore, in over eight years through recovery efforts. As per the information provided by Bank of Maharashtra to Velankar as a shareholder, it has not written off any bad loan of Rs 100 crore and above for FY12, FY13, FY15 and FY16, and there was also no recovery. For FY14, the lender wrote off Rs 275.12 crore and recovered Rs 1.74 crore. For FY17, it wrote off Rs 466.58 crore and recovered Rs 121.67 crore. For FY18, the amount written off trembled to Rs 1,024.69 crore with a paltry recovery of Rs 1.88 crore. In FY19, it wrote off bad debts worth Rs 2,096.52 crore while recovering just Rs 124.94 crore. In FY20, while the amount of written off debts surged to Rs 3,539.67 crore, it managed to recover just Rs 3.32 crore.