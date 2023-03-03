RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other industry titans attend AP Global Investors Summit 2023

1/9 Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari with Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Gadkari addressed the inaugural session of the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 at AU Engineering College Grounds, Visakhapatnam, on March 3. (Image: Twitter @nitin_gadkari)

2/9 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on March 3 said the state received 340 investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore that will provide employment to 6 lakh people across 20 sectors. Addressing the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, the CM said, “As of today, post this speech, 92 MoUs with 11.85 lakh crore, which will give employment to almost four lakh people.” (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

3/9 Global Investors Summit 2023 “Advantage Andhra Pradesh” began on March 3. The two-day meet started with the lighting of the Jyoti. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy along with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and others, light the Jyoti to kickstart the conference. (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

4/9 Industry bigwigs such as RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, GM Rao of GMR Group, founder-chairman of Cyient BV Mohan Reddy and many more congregate for the AP Global Investment Summit. (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

5/9 Reliance will create 50,000 new job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and will promote sale of products made in the state through retail business, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said while addressing the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

6/9 Outlining the advantages of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Ambani said that it has a long list of brilliant industries and industrialists, especially in pharma and infrastructure and above all, Andhra has a vast sea border which has the potential to turn it into a blue economy. He also expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would play an important role in the growth of New India. (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

7/9 Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Limited attending the conference said that the company will be investing Rs 10,000 crore for setting up a 3 million tonne per annum steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. "We are working on setting up a 3 million tonne steel plant near Krishnapatnam by investing over Rs 10,000 crores. Over 10,000 people will be getting employment here either directly or indirectly and today we are also going to be signing an MOU for the same." (Image: Twitter @Advantage_APGov)

8/9 Ahead of the opening of the AP Global Investors Summit 2023 on March 3, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy interacted with industrialists. (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)