In pics | RIL AGM 2022 — 5G rollout by Diwali, New Energy push and other key takeaways

Moneycontrol News

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which will have zero dependency on the company's 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.Reliance Industries set a new record in creating jobs for Indians. It added 2.32 lakh jobs across businesses, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the largest employers in the country.Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is more than 11 lakh kilometres in length–enough to go around the earth more than 27 times.The company unveiled AirFiber: a wireless plug-and-play 5G hotspot that doesn’t require fibre cables and offers a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at home as well as offices.Jio launches a JioCloud PC, a virtual personal computer that will be hosted on the cloud using the Jio True 5G.Reliance announced partnerships with Meta for immersive technology; Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and 'Google Cloud'; Microsoft for Azure ecosystem, a vibrant ecosystem of cloud-enabled business applications and solutions; Intel for cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations; and Qualcomm to broaden the joint collaborations.Isha Ambani announced the launch of two institutions by Reliance Foundation—Jio Institute and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School as an expansion of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.Reliance Industries will start the production of natural gas from the MJ field—the third and the last set of discoveries it is developing in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block—by the end of this year to raise the overall output by about two-thirds.The company strengthened its own brands' presence by launching several new products across categories of staples, home, personal care and general merchandise, further expanding on the launch of the WhatsApp-JioMart partnership.