Top 10 India’s richest realty tycoons: GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2020

The fourth edition of GROHE Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2020 is a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs, inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses, as of December 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the family of Lodha Group is India’s richest real estate developer on GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List for 2020, with a net wealth worth Rs 44,270 crore. Lodha continues to hold the first position for the fourth consecutive year. The fourth edition of GROHE Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2020 is a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs, inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses, as of December 31, 2020. Here are the top 10 richest real estate moguls.
Rank 10 | Atul Ruia & family | Company: Phoenix Mills | Net worth: Rs 6,340 crore (Image: Forbes)
Rank 9 | Ajay Piramal & family | Company: Piramal Realty | Net worth: Rs 6,560 crore
Rank 8 | Subhash Runwal & family | Company: Runwal Developers | Net worth: Rs 11,450 crore (Image: runwal.com)
Rank 7 | Raja Bagmane | Company: Bagmane Developers | Net worth: Rs 15,590 crore (Image: bagmanegroup.com)
Rank 6 | Vikas Oberoi | Company: Oberoi Realty | Net worth: Rs 15,770 crore
Rank 5 | Niranjan Hiranandani | Company: Hiranandani Communities | Net worth: Rs 20,600 crore
Rank 4 | Jitendra Virwani | Company: Embassy Office Parks | Net worth: Rs 23,220 crore
Rank 3 | Chandru Raheja & family | Company: K Raheja | Net worth: Rs 26,260
Rank 2 | Rajiv Singh | Company: DLF | Net worth: Rs 36,430 crore
Rank 1 | Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family | Company: Macrotech Developers | Net worth: Rs 44,270 crore (Image: Twitter)
first published: Mar 23, 2021 04:49 pm

