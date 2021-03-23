Top 10 India’s richest realty tycoons: GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2020

Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the family of Lodha Group is India’s richest real estate developer on GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List for 2020, with a net wealth worth Rs 44,270 crore. Lodha continues to hold the first position for the fourth consecutive year. The fourth edition of GROHE Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2020 is a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs, inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses, as of December 31, 2020. Here are the top 10 richest real estate moguls.